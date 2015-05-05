LONDON May 5 A Mercedes-Benz sedan and a
Citroen with a Maserati engine that Rolling Stones bass player
Bill Wyman says he used to drive to recording sessions and to
visit artists and writers in France, will be auctioned off in
June, Bonham's said on Tuesday.
The cars, a 1966 Mercedes-Benz 250 S and a 1971 Citroen
Maserati SM, are to be sold at a car auction in Chichester,
England on June 26, the auction house said.
It said the Mercedes was valued at 20,000-25,000
pounds($30,400-38,000) while the Citroen was estimated at
35-40,000 pounds.
Wyman drove the cars to studios during recording sessions
for several Rolling Stones albums, including "Beggars Banquet"
and "Exile on Main Street", Bonham's said.
"I had the very first Mercedes that featured blacked-out
windows. Everyone was getting black windows - Mick Jagger and
Brian Jones did in their Minis," Wyman said in a statement
released by Bonham's.
"Mercedes had never done black windows, though, so I had to
contribute to the research on how to make them. It cost me about
350 pounds.
"Then of course, I got stopped all the time. The police
usually just wanted to see who was in it."
Wyman said that he had driven the Maserati in the south of
France and had used it on trips to visit the artists Marc
Chagall and Cesar Baldaccini, and the American writer James
Baldwin.
($1 = 0.6580 pounds)
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ralph Boulton)