Stars from Manchester and beyond express shock at bomb attack
LONDON Entertainment and sports celebrities took to social media to express sadness and shock in the aftermath of the bomb attack in Manchester that killed at least 22 people.
LONDON A rare "fancy vivid blue" diamond ring goes on display in London this week ahead of a November auction where it is seen fetching up to $25 million.
The stone, named "The Sky Blue Diamond", weighs 8.01 carats and is mounted on a ring by jeweller Cartier. It will be sold at Sotheby's Nov. 16 "Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels" in Geneva, with a pre-sale estimate of $15 million-$25 million.
"It really is the colour of a summer sky with this beautiful brilliance and subtlety about the stone," said David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's International jewellery division.
(Reporting By Francis Maguire)
CANNES, France Filmmakers and fans at Cannes will hold a minute's silence on Tuesday for the victims of the Manchester bombing, condemned by the film festival's organisers as an "attack on culture, youth and joyfulness".