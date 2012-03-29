NEW YORK, March 29 Fashion and luxury travel
packages, as well as art, will be up for sale and bidders can
sample the high life and help the environment through the
Christie's live and online Green Auction next month.
Proceeds from hundreds of items and experiences, ranging
from an afternoon of shopping with former Barney's creative
director, Simon Doonan, to backstage passes at concerts by Lady
Antebellum or James Taylor, will benefit four environmental
charities.
The annual auction, now in its third year, has raised about
$5 million for its beneficiaries, which this year includes
Oceana, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Central Park
Conservancy and Conservation International, said Christie's head
of communications Toby Usnik.
Proceeds will be directed toward each organization's
water-conservation projects.
Items up for bid at the online auction, which goes live on
Thursday and runs through April 19, include a 1989 Fender
American Vintage guitar signed by Pearl Jam, a two-week Kenyan
safari and a private lesson in high fashion posing, photo
movement and runway walking from Canadian model Coco Rocha.
Other offerings include actress Cameron Diaz recording your
outgoing voicemail message, a private Empire State Building tour
for 12, a day spent with editors at O Magazine and a paid
internship at fashion house DKNY.
A live auction at Christie's on April 11 will feature an
international Alain Ducasse-inspired culinary tour, diving in
the Cook Islands with oceanographer Sylvia Earle, a Tribeca Film
Festival package, and a week of sailing and diving aboard the
Hemisphere, the world's largest luxury sailing catamaran.
Works by artists including Simon Cardwell, Christopher
Pulitzer Leidy, Gail Tobias and others will also be auctioned
online, along with less expensive items.
Susan Rockefeller, philanthropist and environmentalist who
along with husband David Rockefeller has co-chaired the Green
Auction since its inception, has designed two necklaces, each
accented with a Swarovski crystal and selling for $100.
They are available with other items in the online sale at
BidtosavetheEarth.charitybuzz.com starting on Thursday.
Coppy Holzman, CEO of the online auction site
Charitybuzz.com, said that putting the lion's share of items
online adds a level of international accessibility.
"Anyone, anywhere can contribute to the cause," said
Holzman.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)