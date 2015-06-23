BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. A dress worn by Marilyn Monroe, a Harley-Davidson owned by Marlon Brando and slices of British royal wedding cakes will go under the hammer this week at an annual two-day sale of memorabilia in Beverly Hills, California.

Julien's Auctions holds its annual Hollywood Legends Auction on June 26-27, which this year showcases a floral silk crepe dress worn by Monroe, expected to fetch $300,000-$500,000.

The Hollywood actor wore the figure-hugging dress during the making of her last unfinished film "Something's Got to Give" before her death in August 1962.

"It's the last dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in her last movie, her last career-worn dress," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, told Reuters.

"The image of Marilyn wearing that dress was used by all of the national newspapers when they announced (her) tragic and untimely passing."

Fans of the British monarchy will have the chance to get their hands on several royal pieces, including an embellished Versace dress worn by the late Princess Diana as well as royal wedding cake slices, estimated in the $400-$600 range per piece.

The cake slices are from the weddings of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Prince William are no longer edible but are coveted by the royal family's fans nonetheless, Nolan said.

Other items on offer include tunics worn by "Star Trek" cast members and a 1969 Harley-Davidson once owned by Brando, which is estimated at between $200,000 and $400,000.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Beverly Hills; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)