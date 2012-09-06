LONDON, Sept 6 Aston Martin cars, books, props,
posters and costumes from all 23 James Bond films will go on
sale at a charity auction this month to celebrate the British
super spy's 50th silver screen anniversary.
Auctioneer Christie's said memorabilia for its "50 Years of
James Bond" sale has come direct from the archives of EON
Productions, the company behind a film franchise which began
with Sean Connery as the suave but lethal 007 in the 1962 "Dr.
No" and will see its latest premiere, "Skyfall", open this year.
"With memorabilia offered from every official Bond film ever
made, the auction is sure to appeal to new and established fans
of the famous British spy," Christie's director Nicolette
Tomkinson said in a statement.
Some 40 lots will be put up for an online-only auction from
September 28 to October 8, with a further 10 lots to highlight
an invitation-only auction at Christie's South Kensington in
London on October 5 as part of EON's celebrations for a "Global
James Bond Day".
The catalogue boasts Bond goodies from every era, from the
Aston Martin driven by Daniel Craig as Bond in "Quantum of
Solace" or his watch in the upcoming "Skyfall" to first editions
of Bond creator Ian Fleming's novels "Dr. No" and "From Russia
With Love."
Items from films boasting a string of Bond girls and baddies
which stand out from the auction catalogue include Solitaire's
tarot cards from "Live and Let Die", Scaramanga's Solex Agitator
from "The Man With The Golden Gun", and gadget man Q's snooper
dog robot from "A View To A Kill".
Lots in the online auction will be offered without reserve
prices, with bids starting at 50 pounds ($79.68) each.
Proceeds from the auctions will be given to a collection of
international and national charities including UNICEF, the Royal
Navy & Royal Marines Charity, Women for Women International and
the Science Museum in London.
The hoopla for the Bond anniversary and premiere of the new
film follows hot on the heels of Bond's last outing accompanying
Britain's Queen Elizabeth on her film debut for the opening
ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
($1 = 0.6275 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Patricia Reaney)