GENEVA Nov 13 A huge, internally flawless
diamond from India's fabled Golconda mines was sold at auction
in Geneva on Tuesday night for 20.355 million Swiss francs
($21.48 million), Christie's said.
The rare, colourless stone weighing 76.02 carats once
belonged to Archduke Joseph August of Austria (1872-1962), a
prince of the Hungarian line of the Habsburgs. Its pre-sale
estimate was 15 million Swiss francs to 25 million Swiss francs.
The diamond was the star lot at Christie's semi-annual
jewellery sale in Geneva, where more than 300 lots were on the
block.
($1 = 0.9475 Swiss francs)
