By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 An archive of six typewritten
letters by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee could sell
for up to $250,000 when it goes under the hammer this month,
Christie's auction house said on Tuesday.
The letters were undated or written between 1956 and 1961 to
Lee's friend, New York architect Harold Caufield. They will be
auctioned on June 12 in New York.
Christie's said manuscript material by the Pulitzer
Prize-winning writer is rare, and none has come to auction for
40 years.
"They are written by somebody who is so popular in American
culture right now and was since the day of publication of her
major work, and who has remained enigmatic," said Tom Lecky,
head of Christie's Book and Manuscripts, New York.
"To have an archive that is intimate and personal is highly
unusual."
In one letter, Lee wrote about her reaction to the success
of "To Kill A Mockingbird," which became an American classic,
sold an estimated 30 million copies, and was adapted into an
Academy Award-winning film starring Gregory Peck.
"We were surprised, stunned & dazed by the Princeton
review," Lee wrote. "The procurator of Judea is breathing
heavily down my neck - all that lovely, lovely money is going
straight to the Bureau of International Revenue tomorrow."
Christie's said the first four letters date before
'Mockingbird' was published, when Lee was caring for her ailing
father, the model for her character Atticus Finch, in
Monroeville, Alabama.
"Daddy is sitting beside me at the kitchen table ... I found
myself staring at his handsome old face, and a sudden wave of
panic flashed through me, which I think was an echo of the fear
and desolation that filled me when he was nearly dead," she
wrote.
A highly anticipated second book by Lee, who is now 89 years
old, will be published on July 14.
"Go Set a Watchman" was written before "To Kill a
Mockingbird" and is set in the 1950s. It features the same
characters, lawyer Finch and his daughter Scout, but they appear
20 years later when she returns as an adult to the fictional
town of Maycomb, Alabama.
There were concerns about whether Lee had been pressured
into agreeing to have the new book published. The Alabama
Securities Commission investigated an unspecified complaint of
elder abuse and found that Lee had made it clear that she wanted
the book to be published.
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by David Gregorio)