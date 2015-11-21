NEW YORK - A screen-worn “Dorothy” dress from "The Wizard of Oz" film is up for grabs at an upcoming movie memorabilia auction, and is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

Bonhams auction house and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) have assembled 400 lots for an annual sale that includes costumes, scripts, awards, movie posters and props.

Also on offer are costumes worn by Marilyn Monroe and Steve McQueen’s racing suit at the Nov. 23 auction.