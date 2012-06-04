By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 A 16th-century painting of
Christ carrying the cross which was recently restituted to the
heirs of a Jewish-Italian businessman is expected to sell for
about $3 million at auction this week.
"Christ Carrying the Cross," by Italian painter Girolamo
Romanino, was restituted by a U.S. District Court in February to
the heirs of Federico Gentili di Giuseppe, a Parisian art
collector who died in 1940.
The work is expected to fetch a top price at Christie's Old
Masters sale on Tuesday, which could total more than $10 million
for some 100 lots on offer.
"'Christ Carrying the Cross' is a masterpiece of the Italian
High Renaissance, which could hang in any major museum," said
Nicholas Hall, co-chairman of Old Masters and 19th-century art.
"A picture of this importance by the artist has not been
available on the market for more than a decade."
The work was returned to the Gentili de Giuseppe heirs only
weeks ago, capping a more than decade-long process that began
with a 1999 Parisian court ruling that nullified the 1941 sale
of the businessman's estate.
Gentilli di Giuseppe's heirs have had works returned to them
over the years from institutions including the Louvre in Paris
and Berlin's Gemaldegalerie, while the Boston Museum of Fine
Arts and the Art Institute of Chicago have also settled with
them.
Other highlights of the sale include Sir Peter Paul Rubens'
sketch for "The Adoration of the Magi." It is estimated to sell
for up to $1 million.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is selling "The Ruins" and
"The Old Bridge," two works by 18th century French landscape
artist Hubert Robert, which have a price tag of between $800,000
to $1.2 million.
The Met has 10 other paintings in the auction. The Art
Institute of Chicago, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and
the Los Angeles County Museum of Art also have works from their
collections in the sale.
Sotheby's June 6 sale of just over 100 works is expected to
total from $5.2 million to $7.5 million.
The Old Masters sales are smaller than the winter auctions,
which this year took in a combined $120 million. Sotheby's
upcoming Old Masters sale in London is led by "The Feilitzsch
Altarpiece" by Lucas Cranach the Elder, which carries an
estimate of up to six million pounds ($9.2 million), equal to
the estimated total for its entire auction this week.
Sotheby's top lot in New York is a pair of works by
Apollonio Domenichini depicting Venice's Piazzetta and Campo
Santi Giovanni e Paolo, estimated to sell for $400,000 to
$600,000.
Other highlights include a pair of early German paintings
depicting Saint Odilia and Saint Ursula, ascribed to Hans
Holbein the Elder and a 1783 landscape by Jakob Phillip Hackert
depicting a View of Giornico from the St. Gotthard Pass,
Switzerland.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)