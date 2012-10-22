NEW YORK Oct 22 Historic and contemporary
photographs and works of art from the archives of the National
Geographic Society are expected to fetch more than $3 million
when they are sold for the first time at auction in December,
Christie's said on Monday.
The Dec. 6 sale, on the eve of the 125th anniversary of the
society's founding, will include photos from the 1800s to the
present, paintings by artists such as Andrew and Newell Convers
Wyeth and works of art from the fields of geography,
archaeology, wildlife and world cultures.
Newell Convers Wyeth's painting of two pirates, "The Duel on
the Beach," is expected to be one of the top-grossing works with
a pre-sale estimate of $800,000 to $1.2 million, while Steve
McCurry's haunting photograph "Afghan Girl" could go under the
hammer for as much as $50,000.
"The North American Indian," a record of traditional Native
American culture by Edward S. Curtis with text and photographs,
could sell for as much as $900,000.
"As we celebrate our past accomplishments and look forward
to our new ones, we are thrilled to bring a selection of these
special works of art to the public and enable them to share in
the rich legacy of National Geographic," Maura Mulvihill,
senior vice president of the society and director of the
National Geographic Image Collection, said in a statement.
Many of the 11.5 million images in its collection of
photographs, illustrations and paintings have never been
published or exhibited, she added.
The National Geographic Society, based in Washington, D.C.,
is one of the world's largest nonprofit scientific and
educational organizations. Proceeds from the sale will be used
to preserve the society's archives and to foster the careers of
aspiring artists and photographers.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Walsh)