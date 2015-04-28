LONDON, April 28 Believed to be more than 400
years old and nearly 200 times the size of a chicken egg, an
extremely rare elephant bird egg will be auctioned in London
this week, with an estimated price tag of up to $76,000.
The egg, over 30 centimetres (11.81 inches) high, was laid
by the now extinct elephant bird, a giant flightless bird
indigenous to Madagascar, according to auction house Sotheby's.
The bird, believed to be the largest ever on earth at about
three metres high and half a ton in weight, became extinct
between the 13th and 17th centuries due to hunting.
"It's the largest egg from the largest bird that ever
existed," David Goldthorpe, senior director of Sotheby's books
and manuscripts department, told Reuters. "It is related to the
cassowary and the ostrich which are still with us today."
Sotheby's will offer the egg at an auction on Thursday. It
said it was estimated at 30,000 - 50,000 pounds ($76,410).
In the 19th century they were greatly prized as sort of
natural history curios by collectors, so a lot of them were
collected then. But it's very rare to find them intact as this
one is," Goldthorpe said.
"They're often reassembled from broken parts. They're often
found in remnants of fires from early settlers of Madagascar,
which indicates they were probably used for food, which has
contributed to the bird's extinction."
(Reporting By Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Heavens)