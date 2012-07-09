July 9 A New York-based hedge fund has lost a
bid to recoup $178 million from Jefferies & Co Inc over its
claim that Jefferies acted negligently in its sale of
auction-rate securities, according to an arbitration ruling.
SCO Capital Partners LLC, a hedge fund that invests in
discounted life sciences companies, alleged that Jefferies was
negligent and sold it unsuitable securities, among other things,
according to the ruling by a Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority arbitration panel.
The July 5 ruling did not specify the type of auction-rate
securities at issue. As is customary, the FINRA panel did not
explain the reasons for its decision.
The panel ruled that Jefferies & Co, a unit of Jefferies
Group, Inc, does not have to buy back nearly $18 million
in auction-rate securities from New York-based SCO Capital.
Jefferies is also not liable for $160 million in additional
damages that SCO said occurred because of the failed securities,
the panel ruled.
An SCO executive and a Jefferies spokesman both did not
return phone calls requesting comment.
The case is an example of the ongoing fallout from the 2008
auction-rate securities debacle that continues to affect many
institutional investors. Auction rates were sold as highly
liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market funds, but
with slightly higher returns. When the $330 billion auction-rate
market failed in 2008, as large investment banks that held the
auctions ran into liquidity crunches, thousands of investors
were left with securities that could not be sold.
Those investors included certain hedge funds, which relied
on auction-rates to hedge against risk, depending on their
investment strategy, said Myles Edwards, general counsel and
chief compliance officer for Constellation Wealth Advisors LLC
in New York. Funds that relied on auction-rates to boost their
yields are now stuck with securities that are worth far less
than their investment, said Edwards, who is not involved with
the case.
It is unclear from the arbitration ruling or SCO's website
how auction-rate securities were used in SCO's investment
strategy. Also unclear is whether Jefferies sold or underwrote
the securities, a factor that could affect the outcome in such a
case, say lawyers.
FINRA fined Jefferies $1.5 million in 2011 for failing to
disclose certain conflicts of interest and additional
compensation it received in connection with the sale of
auction-rate securities to a group of corporate customers. The
company neither admitted nor denied FINRA's charges. It is not
known whether SCO was among those customers.
Jefferies, in December 2008, voluntarily spent about $68
million to partially buy back auction-rate securities from
retail investors. Institutional investors were typically
excluded from agreements and settlements by brokerages to buy
back auction-rates from investors following the crisis.
Some hedge funds, as a result, are still fighting to recoup
their money, said Ross Intelisano, a lawyer for Rich, Intelisano
& Katz, LLP in New York, who handles hedge fund litigation.
Hedge funds are filing those cases in both court and as
arbitrations, he said.
While courts have typically been tougher on hedge funds than
arbitration panels, the battle in both forums is an uphill
climb, Intelisano said. That is because judges and arbitrators
consider hedge fund advisers to be extremely sophisticated and
knowledgeable investors, he said.
In addition, offering documents for certain auction-rate
securities clearly pointed out that the auctions could fail, he
said.