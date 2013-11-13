(Adds name of buyer, quotes and details)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Nov 13 The "Pink Star", a flawless pink
diamond the size of a plum, sold for 76.3 million Swiss francs
($83.02 million) in Geneva on Wednesday, a world record price
for a gemstone at auction, Sotheby's said.
"The diamond was bought by Isaac Wolf and the diamond has
been renamed The Pink Dream," said Matthew Weigman, Sotheby's
worldwide director of sales communications.
Wolf, a New York-based diamond cutter, was represented by a
bidder in the room and Sotheby's said the final sale price
included the "buyer's premium," or commission fees.
In all, four people, including two Asian clients, bid on the
oval-shaped diamond, which was mounted on a ring and weighed
59.60 carats, he said.
As Sotheby's auctioneer David Bennett brought down the
hammer in the Geneva salesroom, applause erupted. "You'll
forgive me," he said, as the theme song from the "Pink Panther"
was played.
The Pink Star was the star lot at Sotheby's jewels sale in
Geneva, held in a heavily guarded hotel showroom.
'HISTORIC SALE'
It was the highest jewellery sale total for a single auction
in history - $199.5 million, Sotheby's said.
"This was a really historic sale. We broke a number of
records," Bennett told reporters.
"The pink diamond, I have no hesitation in saying, is a
truly amazing royal stone, fit for any royal collection, fit for
any museum collection.
"There is no stone of that size and colour known, no other
stone."
Noting that the diamond's pre-sale estimate was $61 million,
Bennett said: "It surpassed our estimate. It's a large amount of
money in itself, but I don't think this stone has a price."
The previous record was held by the "Graff Pink", a 24.78
carat fancy intense pink diamond bought in 2010 by Laurence
Graff, a London-based jeweller known as "The King of Diamonds",
for 45.44 million Swiss francs, or $45.75 million at the time.
"Frankly when I sold the Graff three years ago, I thought it
would be a record for a very long time. Tonight's price is
really quite extraordinary three years later," Bennett said.
"It means the three top prices paid for gemstones are all
pink diamonds."
The Pink Star was cut and polished from a 132.5 carat rough
diamond mined by De Beers somewhere in Africa in 1999, according
to Sotheby's, which said it had no information on the precise
geographic origin.
It was first sold in 2007 and the seller wished to remain
anonymous, said a Sotheby's spokeswoman.
Signature pieces by top-end European jewellers including
Cartier, Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels fetched steep prices at
Sotheby's, especially from the Art Deco period of the 1930s.
The second highest price at the auction, 9.68 million Swiss
francs, was fetched by a 1971 Van Cleef & Arpels brooch of a
phoenix, set with diamonds, emeralds and a large cabochon
sapphire with a detachable yellow briolette diamond hanging from
the bird's beak.
The brooch previously belonged to the late Polish opera star
and jewellery collector Ganna Walska.
Bidding on the night's third priciest lot, a pair of diamond
earrings, described by Bennett as a "perfect match," opened at 5
million francs and was bought for 8.45 million francs by a
telephone bidder. The stones weighed 23.77 and 23.78 carats.
Few lots were unsold at the auction and the prices achieves
were generally many times more than their pre-sale estimates.
About a dozen jewels from the collection of French countess
Odile de la Rochefoucauld were sold for the benefit of charity.
They included a sautoir composed of 630 pearls sold for 180,000
francs.
"Believe it or not, it's 3.5 feet long and was used for
skipping by the young girls in the house. But you don't have to
use it for skipping, you can wear it," Bennett quipped.
At rival Christie's on Tuesday night, an orange diamond of
14.82 carats sold for 32.64 million Swiss francs.
($1 = 0.9191 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich and
Christopher Wilson)