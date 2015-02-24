NEW YORK Feb 24 Foreign investors bought $7.999
billion in U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes at an auction in
February, their biggest purchase since Aug. 2011, according to
Treasury data released on Tuesday.
This major investor class including overseas central banks
bought $3.227 billion of 10-year notes at the prior auction held
in January.
On Feb. 11, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion of
10-year notes at a yield of 2.000 percent.
Foreign investors bought $8.627 billion at the 10-year note
sale in August 2011 shortly after Standard & Poor's stripped the
United States of its top AAA-rating.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)