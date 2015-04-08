NEW YORK, April 8 The U.S. government on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year note supply at a yield of 1.925 percent, which was the lowest since May 2013, Treasury data showed.

The amount of total bids to the amount of latest 10-year note supply offered was 2.62, which was below the prior auction's 2.65 held in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)