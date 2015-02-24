NEW YORK Feb 24 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year securities at a yield of 0.603 percent, higher than the 0.540 percent realized at the previous auction of this maturity in January, Treasury data showed.

The yield on the latest two-year note issue due February 2017 was the third-highest since March 2011.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of supply offered was 3.45, below January's 3.74, which was the highest in 13 months.

The Treasury will sell $13 billion of two-year floating-rate notes and $35 billion of five-year debt on Wednesday, and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)