NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of
0.699 percent, up from 0.663 percent at the prior auction in
August and the highest yield since December, Treasury data
showed.
Short-dated U.S. yields had been rising as traders
anticipate the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in the
coming months.
The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 3.27,
above August's 2.16 which was the weakest since October.
Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders bought 43.22 percent of the latest two-year note
offering, less than August's 47.09 percent and their smallest
share since May.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 13.31
percent of the two-year issue, up from 10.27 percent in August.
Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do
business with the Federal Reserve bought 43.48 percent at the
auction, up from 42.64 percent in August and their largest share
since April.
"The buyside bids were good, but not very aggressive, while
the dealer bid continues to disappoint," Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates wrote in a note on the auction.
The Treasury earlier said the high yield on the latest
two-year note makes it an addition to a prior five-year note
issued on Oct. 1, 2012.
