NEW YORK Jan 14 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at a
yield of 2.430 percent, the lowest ever at an auction, on strong
demand for long-dated U.S. government debt due to worries about
weak global growth.
The yield on the latest 30-year bond supply was nearly 42
basis points lower than at the prior auction in December but
came in about 1.5 basis points above traders' expectations
.
Some analysts earlier cautioned the rock-bottom yields might
push some investors to the sidelines.
Overall bidding on the 30-year issue which was introduced in
November retreated from a near two-year high in December.
The ratio of the amount of bids to the 30-year bond offered
on Wednesday, the final part of this week's $58 billion in
fixed-rate Treasuries supply, was 2.32, down from a 23-month
high of 2.76 in December.
