European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, July 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds to soft demand, paying a yield of 3.084 percent, higher than traders had expected, Treasury data showed.
Last month, the same amount of 30-year Treasuries supply cleared at a yield of 3.138 percent, a nine-month high.
The share of combined purchases among direct and indirect bidders, a proxy of investor demand, of the latest 30-year supply came in at 59.2 percent, the smallest in three months and below June's 66.4 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 2 Latin American currencies seesawed on Tuesday as traders stood pat ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision and key U.S. jobs market data later in the week. The Fed was expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday but may hint it was on track for an increase in June, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Higher U.S. rates could dampen the allure of high-yielding emerging market bonds, reducing the value of their curre