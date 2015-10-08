NEW YORK Oct 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion in 30-year bonds to solid investor demand, resulting in a yield of 2.914 percent, which was lower than 2.980 percent at the prior auction in September, Treasury data showed.

This 30-year auction was the final part of this week's $58 billion fixed-rate coupon supply.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 56.39 percent of the supply, less than the record 66.03 percent at the prior auction but still above a 12-month average of 49.73 percent.

Small dealers and other direct bidders purchased 15.52 percent of the latest 30-year offering. That was the largest since the 24.26 percent in December and bigger than the 7.40 percent in September.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 28.10 percent, up from September's 26.57 percent, which was their smallest share since December.

The ratio of overall bids to the amount offered was 2.46, lower than September's bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)