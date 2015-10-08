NEW YORK Oct 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Thursday sold $13 billion in 30-year bonds to solid investor
demand, resulting in a yield of 2.914 percent, which was lower
than 2.980 percent at the prior auction in September, Treasury
data showed.
This 30-year auction was the final part of this week's $58
billion fixed-rate coupon supply.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders bought 56.39 percent of the supply, less than the record
66.03 percent at the prior auction but still above a 12-month
average of 49.73 percent.
Small dealers and other direct bidders purchased 15.52
percent of the latest 30-year offering. That was
the largest since the 24.26 percent in December and bigger than
the 7.40 percent in September.
Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 28.10
percent, up from September's 26.57 percent, which was their
smallest share since December.
The ratio of overall bids to the amount offered was 2.46,
lower than September's bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)