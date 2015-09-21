(Adds quote, 6-month bill results)

NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $20 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.005 percent, down from 0.055 percent at the prior auction last week and the lowest level since December 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.95, up from last week's 3.84 and the highest since an auction on Aug. 3.

The Treasury has been shrinking its T-bill issuance in anticipation of the federal government reaching its borrowing cap later this year. A month ago, it offered $24 billion in three-month T-bills.

This has caused some cash investors to shift money into alternatives such as the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase agreements.

"Supply is going to continue to be squeezed until the debt limit is raised. Considering the intransigence in Congress, it could be like this for a while longer," Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote in a research note.

Meanwhile, the Treasury sold $20 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.115 percent, down from 0.260 percent last week and the lowest since an auction on July 13.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the six-month bill sale was 3.86, down from 3.99 the prior week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)