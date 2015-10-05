(Adds details from 6-month bill auction, analyst quote)
NEW YORK Oct 5 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Monday paid investors no interest on three-month bills for the
first time ever as intense demand outstripped tight supply on
ultra short-dated government debt, Treasury data showed.
"Supply is going to continue to be squeezed until the debt
limit is raised," Jefferies & Co money market strategist Thomas
Simons wrote on the latest T-bill sales.
The government had shrunk its offerings of T-bills as
federal lawmakers have not approved a measure to raise the
statutory borrowing limit, currently at $18.1 trillion, which
analysts expect will be hit in the coming weeks.
Last week, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government
will exhaust its extraordinary measures to conserve cash on or
about Nov. 5. Without authorization, the Treasury has no room to
sell additional debt to raise money to pay workers and debt
holders and to fund other government activities.
The declining supply has pushed interest rates on T-bills
that mature on Oct. 15, 2015 into February 2016 into negative
territory.
The Treasury sold $21 billion of T-bills due Jan. 7, 2016
at an interest rate of zero, compared with an
interest rate of 0.015 percent on $18 billion in three-month
bills it auctioned last week. .
The ratio of bids of the latest three-month issue to the
amount offered was 4.14, the highest since June 22 and above
3.83 last week.
At the same time, the Treasury sold $21 billion of six-month
bills at an interest rate of 0.065 percent, matching a level set
back on Feb. 23 and below the 0.105 percent on $18 billion on
supply sold a week ago.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest six-month bill sale
was 3.86, up from 3.64 last week.
Earlier, the Treasury said it will sell $8 billion of
one-month bills on Tuesday, which is the smallest weekly
offering since February 2014 and less than the $10 billion the
previous week.
It will also sell $15 billion of 25-day cash management
bills.
