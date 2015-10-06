(Adds 1-month bill rate hit five-year low)
NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $23 billion worth of bills at interest rates of
zero a day after it paid investors no interest on three-month
T-bills for the first time ever.
Demand for T-bills has outstripped supply in recent weeks as
the Treasury has cut back the supply of this type of ultra
short-dated debt in anticipation of the government hitting its
statutory debt limit, currently at $18.1 trillion, later this
year.
Bets the Federal Reserve may postpone a possible interest
rate increase to 2016 have also helped push T-bill rates into
negative territory.
Tuesday's bidding for $8 billion of the latest one-month
bill issue was less intense than last week. The
ratio of the bids to the amount offered was 9.74, below the
record peak of 10.72 at the prior auction a week earlier.
The Treasury also auctioned $15 billion in 25-day cash
management bills at an interest rate of zero.
The bid-to-cover ratio was strong at 7.93.
On the open market, the interest rate on one-month T-bills
hit a five-year low of -0.036 percent before moving
up to -0.020 percent in mid-afternoon trading, according to
Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)