NEW YORK Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury Department is
expected to ratchet up its issuance of bills by $173 billion in
the next six weeks in the wake of last week's deal that
increased the federal debt limit, J.P. Morgan analysts said on
Monday.
Starting in September, the Treasury shrank the sizes of its
bill auctions by about $200 billion in anticipation of the
possibility the government would exhaust its borrowing capacity,
which had been at $18.1 trillion, this week.
Moreover, its cash balance fell to $30 billion on Thursday,
raising the risk it may begin to postpone repayments on its debt
obligations.
Interest rates on T-bills that mature in November retreated
back near zero after jumping earlier on worries about possible
U.S. default if the debt ceiling were not increased.
On Friday, President Barack Obama signed into law a two-year
budget agreement that would avert automatic spending cuts and
suspend the debt limit through March 15, 2017.
"From the markets' perspective, this was a positive, yet
somewhat expected, outcome, as the passage of the deal removed
all default risks related to Treasuries," J.P. Morgan analysts
wrote in a research note.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)