NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $50 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate
of 0.07 percent, which was the second highest since February
2014, Treasury data showed.
This was the first one-month bill auction since U.S.
President Barack Obama on Monday signed into law a two-year
budget deal and a suspension of the federal debt ceiling into
March 2017.
In the wake of an increase of the government's borrowing
capacity, the Treasury aims to replenish a depleted coffer. On
Friday, it had $23 billion of cash on hand, which pushed it
close to a default this week.
Analysts widely forecast the Treasury will ramp up T-bill
issuance to bring its cash balance back up to at least $150
billion in the coming weeks.
Tuesday's $50 billion one-month T-bill supply was the
largest for this debt maturity in 11 months.
The weekly one-month bill offering was cut to $5 billion
three weeks ago and held at that level until Tuesday.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered of the latest
one-month issue was 3.46, which was the lowest
since Aug. 25. Last week, the bid-to-cover ratio was 3.75.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)