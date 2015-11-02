NEW YORK Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $50 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, the most at an auction in 11 months after the government increased its borrowing limit last week.

Since September, the Treasury had reduced T-bill supply in anticipation of not being able to sell more debt this week if Congress and the White House could not reach a deal to avert a government default.

The Treasury had sold $5 billion of one-month T-bills in each of the previous three weeks, which was the smallest weekly amount since it adopted a single-price auction format for this maturity in July 2001.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)