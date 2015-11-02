NEW YORK Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Monday it will sell $50 billion of one-month bills on
Tuesday, the most at an auction in 11 months after the
government increased its borrowing limit last week.
Since September, the Treasury had reduced T-bill supply in
anticipation of not being able to sell more debt this week if
Congress and the White House could not reach a deal to avert a
government default.
The Treasury had sold $5 billion of one-month T-bills in
each of the previous three weeks, which was the smallest weekly
amount since it adopted a single-price auction format for this
maturity in July 2001.
