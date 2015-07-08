Kotak sets price range for Rs58bn share sale
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
NEW YORK, July 8 Overseas investors purchased fewer U.S. Treasuries at auctions in June than May, when there was optimism Greece would clinch a debt and more bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September, Treasury data released on Wednesday showed.
Foreigners bought $3.340 billion of two-year notes two weeks ago, down from $5.280 billion at the two-year note sale in May.
They purchased $4.583 billion of five-year Treasuries, down from $7.489 billion in May and $5.806 billion of seven-year securities, down from $6.111 billion a month earlier.
While foreign investors purchased fewer Treasuries at auctions in late June, investment funds bought more than the amounts they were allotted by the Treasury in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 242,774 dinars versus loss of 506,470 dinars year ago