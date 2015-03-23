* Foreign 10-year auction purchases fall from 3-1/2-year high

* Data hint falling central bank holdings of Treasuries

NEW YORK, March 23 Foreign investors bought fewer longer-dated Treasuries at auction in March, softening the case about the immense appetite for higher-yielding U.S. bonds from overseas, according to Treasury data released on Monday.

Foreign investors bought $5.181 billion of the $21 billion benchmark 10-year Treasuries issue offered on March 11.

This fell from the $7.999 billion of the $24 billion in 10-year supply offered a month earlier, which was their biggest purchase since August 2011.

This major investor class including overseas central banks bought $8.627 billion at the 10-year note sale in August 2011 shortly after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its top AAA-rating.

Official and private foreign investors purchased $1.264 billion of $13 billion in a 30-year bond issue on March 12. This was fewer than the $1.907 billion a month earlier.

They however bought more three-year notes at auction in March at $2.930 billion, up from $2.875 billion in February.

The latest data from the Federal Reserve showed foreign central banks' holdings of Treasuries at the Fed fell to $2.900 trillion in the latest week, the lowest in a year. A week ago, they held $2.906 trillion in Treasuries.

Analysts said some central banks have reduced their Treasuries ownership to defend their currency pegs or to stem depreciation of their currencies against the dollar.

In a separate report last week, the Treasury said overseas investors sold Treasuries for a third straight month in January, pushing outflows to their highest in at least three years. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)