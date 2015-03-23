CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
* Foreign 10-year auction purchases fall from 3-1/2-year high
* Data hint falling central bank holdings of Treasuries
NEW YORK, March 23 Foreign investors bought fewer longer-dated Treasuries at auction in March, softening the case about the immense appetite for higher-yielding U.S. bonds from overseas, according to Treasury data released on Monday.
Foreign investors bought $5.181 billion of the $21 billion benchmark 10-year Treasuries issue offered on March 11.
This fell from the $7.999 billion of the $24 billion in 10-year supply offered a month earlier, which was their biggest purchase since August 2011.
This major investor class including overseas central banks bought $8.627 billion at the 10-year note sale in August 2011 shortly after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its top AAA-rating.
Official and private foreign investors purchased $1.264 billion of $13 billion in a 30-year bond issue on March 12. This was fewer than the $1.907 billion a month earlier.
They however bought more three-year notes at auction in March at $2.930 billion, up from $2.875 billion in February.
The latest data from the Federal Reserve showed foreign central banks' holdings of Treasuries at the Fed fell to $2.900 trillion in the latest week, the lowest in a year. A week ago, they held $2.906 trillion in Treasuries.
Analysts said some central banks have reduced their Treasuries ownership to defend their currency pegs or to stem depreciation of their currencies against the dollar.
In a separate report last week, the Treasury said overseas investors sold Treasuries for a third straight month in January, pushing outflows to their highest in at least three years. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.