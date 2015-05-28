BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
NEW YORK May 28 Investors and bond dealers were close to evenly splitting the $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes (FRN) the U.S. government sold on Thursday.
Direct and indirect bidders combined bought 50.76 percent of the latest two-year FRN supply, while primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firm that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased the rest, Treasury data showed.
Direct bidders include large investment funds and indirect bidders include foreign central banks.
At the prior FRN auction in April, direct and indirect bidders purchased 63.12 percent of the $15 billion in supply offered, while primary dealers bought 36.87 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted the House of Representatives would move this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, though Republicans remained divided on how to protect sick Americans from insurance price hikes.