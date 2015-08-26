NEW YORK Aug 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday sold $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes to
soft demand, resulting in the widest discount margin since
March, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year floating-rate
notes offered was 3.50, below 3.93 at the prior
auction in July and the weakest reading since December.
Investors pulled back their bids at the latest two-year FRN
auction.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders bought 43.55 percent of the latest offering, down from
53.25 percent in July and their smallest share since June 2014.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders ended up with
none of the supply, which last happened in March.
Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 56.45
percent of the two-year FRN offering, up from July's 45.08
percent and their biggest share since December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)