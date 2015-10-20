NEW YORK Oct 20 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $5 billion worth of one-month bills at an interest
rate of 0.12 percent, which was the highest level since February
2014, Treasury data showed.
T-bill interest rates on issues that mature in November have
risen on worries the federal government would hit its borrowing
limit in coming days. Analysts forecast the Treasury will run
out of cash in mid-November, forcing it to possibly postpone
payments on its debt obligations.
The spike in the rate snapped a string of five consecutive
weeks of one-month bill sales in which the Treasury paid
investors no interest on this T-bill maturity.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 4.53, down
sharply from 9.66 at the prior auction last week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)