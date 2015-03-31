NEW YORK, March 31 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid higher interest rate to investors on $40 billion of one-month bills as short-term borrowing costs rose at the end of the first quarter.

The Treasury sold $40 billion of the latest one-month bill issue at an interest rate of 0.050 percent, matching the level at an auction two weeks ago which was the highest level since Nov. 25.

The interest rate at last week's one-month bill sale was 0.020 percent.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.39, which was the lowest since Dec. 16 when it was 3.28.

Last week's bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of auction demand, was 3.45.

Meanwhile, the Treasury sold $25 billion of one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.26 percent, the same level as the prior auction held on March 3.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.71, the lowest in four auctions and down from 3.91 at the prior auction.

