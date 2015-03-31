* Overnight U.S. repo rate highest since credit crunch

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 31 Borrowing costs on overnight dollars jumped on Tuesday as investors and banks were reluctant to lend at the end of the first quarter.

Analysts said banks especially were reluctant because they wanted to avoid adding assets to their books, which would require them to set aside additional capital.

Instead, banks, money market funds and other cash investors parked money with the Federal Reserve via reverse repurchase agreements, even though they earned a lower interest rate.

The interest rate on overnight loans in the repurchase agreement market reached as high as 0.58 percent, a level not seen since the Federal Reserve adopted a near-zero rate policy in December 2008 at the depth of the global credit crisis.

The $5 trillion sector is critical for Wall Street dealers, who pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral to obtain short-term cash to fund their trades.

The U.S. government also offered higher interest rates to appeal to investors to buy its ultra short-dated debt.

Analysts reckoned the magnitude of the spike in rates on repos and T-bills also stemmed from less lending from Japanese banks due to that country's fiscal year-end and the settlement of last week's $103 billion of Treasuries supply.

They anticipated overnight borrowing costs will likely subside after Tuesday.

"There's a bit of a deep freeze at quarter-end, but it's not going to last," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The interest rate on overnight repos was last quoted at 0.50-0.58 percent, which was the highest since November 2008, according to data from ICAP. It closed at 0.21 percent on Monday.

Rather than lending on the open market, investors bid heavily for the Fed's overnight reverse repos that offered a 0.05 percent interest rate. The U.S. central bank awarded 92 bidders with $202.24 billion in RRPs, the most since Oct. 1, when they totaled $212.48 billion.

The Treasury sold $40 billion of the latest one-month bill issue at an interest rate of 0.050 percent, matching the level at an auction two weeks ago that was the highest since Nov. 25.

The interest rate at last week's one-month bill sale was 0.020 percent.

Other short-term dollar rates were little changed to lower from Monday.

The London Interbank Offered Rate on three-month dollars , a global rate benchmark, was fixed earlier on Tuesday at 0.27075 percent, down from 0.27415 percent on Monday.