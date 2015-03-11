NEW YORK, March 11 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year notes amid strong demand and at a yield of 2.139 percent, higher than the 2.000 percent at a $24 billion 10-year note sale in February, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of total bids to the amount offered came in at 2.65, above February's 2.62 and the highest level since December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)