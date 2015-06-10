BRIEF-Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique
* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN
NEW YORK, June 10 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year debt at a yield of 2.461 percent, which was the highest yield at a 10-year auction since September, Treasury data showed.
The Treasury paid investors and dealers a yield of 2.237 percent at the prior 10-year auction held in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.