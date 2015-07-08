UPDATE 2-UniCredit's Q1 net profit tops forecasts as turnaround gathers pace
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
NEW YORK, July 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 2.225 percent, the lowest in three months and below a nine-month high of 2.461 percent at the prior 10-year auction held in June, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount of the 10-year issue offered was 2.72, which was slightly lower than June's 2.74 but above its six-month average of 2.68. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review