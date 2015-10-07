NEW YORK Oct 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion of 10-year notes to strong investor demand, resulting in a yield of 2.066 percent, the lowest yield since April and below the 2.235 percent at the prior auction in September, Treasury data showed.

Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 62.21 percent of a reopening to a 10-year note originally issued in August. This was their biggest share at a 10-year auction since the record 71.29 percent set in February 2011.

At the previous 10-year auction last month, indirect bidders represented 57.55 percent of the total purchase.

Wednesday's 10-year auction was part of the $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon supply for sale from the Treasury this week.

The Treasury will complete its coupon sales on Thursday with a $13 billion auction of a prior 30-year bond issue . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)