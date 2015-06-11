NEW YORK, June 11 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion in 30-year bonds to strong demand as the recent rise in yields amid a global bond sell-off enticed bargain-minded investors.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of the 30-year bond issue offered was 2.54, up from 2.20 at the prior 30-year sale in May and the strongest level since December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)