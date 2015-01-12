NEW YORK Jan 12 Investors bought a huge share
of the $24 billion of U.S. three-year Treasuries note supply on
Monday, prompted by bets that the Federal Reserve might scrap
possible plans to raise interest rates in 2015 on signs
inflation would remain below target.
Indirect and direct bidders bought nearly 61 percent of the
amount of three-year notes offered, which was the highest
combined percentage by these two groups since mid-2010,
according to Treasury data.
Shorter-dated Treasuries have fallen since the end of 2014
on worries about Europe and tumbling oil prices on the global
economy.
On Friday, three-year Treasuries yields fell to
their lowest in over four weeks after official data showed
domestic hourly earnings unexpectedly fell in December despite
continued jobs gains. The latest wage reading stoked bets the
U.S. central bank would not consider ending its near-zero
interest-rate policy this year.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)