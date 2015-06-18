(Adds details from TIPS auction, background)

NEW YORK, June 18 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it sold $7 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) at a yield of 1.142 percent, which was the highest since an auction in February 2014.

At the prior 30-year TIPS auction in February, the Treasury sold $9 billion of supply at a yield of 0.842 percent.

Investor demand for this type of government debt, whose interest and principal rise with inflation and adjust with the Consumer Price Index, was strong following a smaller-than-expected 0.4 percent rise in the CPI last month.

Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 70.82 percent of the latest 30-year TIPS supply, their biggest share since data were available going back to 2010. They bought 69.04 percent at the previous auction.

Large fund managers and other direct bidders purchased 4.29 percent, up from 3.96 percent at the February auction, Treasury data showed.

Primary dealers or the 22 biggest Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 24.89 percent of the latest supply, their smallest share since data were available. They bought 27.00 percent at the prior auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)