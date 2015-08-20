NEW YORK Aug 20 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $16 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to record investor demand as the sector's recent rout enticed bargain-minded participants to the auction.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 76.36 percent of the five-year TIPS originally issued in April, their largest share since the Treasury made the data available.

At the previous five-year TIPS auction in April, indirect bidders purchased 61.48 percent of the supply. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)