NEW YORK Aug 20 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Thursday sold $16 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities to record investor demand as the sector's
recent rout enticed bargain-minded participants to the auction.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders bought 76.36 percent of the five-year TIPS originally
issued in April, their largest share since the
Treasury made the data available.
At the previous five-year TIPS auction in April, indirect
bidders purchased 61.48 percent of the supply.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)