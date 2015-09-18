NEW YORK, Sept 18 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Friday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities at a yield of 0.600 percent, the highest
yield in a year, Treasury data showed.
This was the first U.S. government debt auction after the
Federal Reserve left key short-term interest rates near zero on
Thursday due to concerns about global risks and recent market
volatility.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said at her press conference after
the Fed's two-day policy meeting on Thursday overseas economic
uncertainties may put further downward pressure on domestic
inflation in the near term.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was
2.36, up from 2.31 at the prior auction in July and the
strongest since an auction in March.
Large investment funds and other indirect bidders bought
73.28 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, up from 64.83 percent
at the prior auction and the second-largest share of new 10-year
TIPS on record.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 0.75
percent of the latest TIPS offering, sharply down from 8.15
percent in July and their lowest purchase share since October
2009.
Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Fed bought 25.96 percent of the
10-year TIPS supply, down from 27.02 percent at the prior
auction and their smallest purchase share since March.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)