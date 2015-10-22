NEW YORK Oct 22 The U.S. Treasury on Thursday sold $7 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to strong demand at a yield of 1.200 percent, which was the highest level since February 2014, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.62, which was the strongest since the auction held in June 2014. The bid-to-cover ratio at the prior auction was 2.45. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)