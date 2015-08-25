NEW YORK Aug 25 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes to soft bidding from investors, resulting in a yield of 0.663 percent, fractionally above what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered came in at 3.16, below prior auction's 3.42 in July and the lowest reading since October.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 47.09 percent of the latest two-year note offering, less than July's 54.37 percent and their smallest share at a two-year auction since May.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 10.27 percent at the auction, less than July's 17.88 percent.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 42.64 percent of the latest two-year supply, up from the 27.75 percent in July and their largest share since April.

On Aug. 20, the Treasury said if the latest two-year note supply sells at a yield between 0.625 percent to 0.749 percent, it will be considered an addition to an outstanding five-year note originally issued in August 2012.

The Treasury will sell $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes and $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, followed by $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)