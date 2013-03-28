By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, March 28
NEW YORK, March 28 Letters, an unpublished short
story and William Faulkner's Nobel Prize medal could sell for
more than $2 million when archival materials of the author are
sold at auction in June, Sotheby's said on Thursday.
Faulkner, whose books include "The Sound and the Fury" and
"Sartoris," is considered one of the most important American
authors of the 20th century. A native of Mississippi, he set
much of his work in the American South and often in the
fictional Yoknapatawpha County.
Faulkner's Nobel medal and diploma, and the hand-written
draft of his 1950 Nobel acceptance speech, are being auctioned
as one lot with a pre-sale estimate of more than $500,000. It is
expected to be the highlight of the June 11 sale in New York.
"We have the medal itself, then we have the diploma, which
is very colorful, and we also have the speech. The first draft
of the speech is written on Algonquin letterhead," said Justin
Caldwell, vice president of Sotheby's books and manuscripts
department, referring to the New York hotel.
"To my knowledge we have never handled a Nobel Prize medal,"
he added in an interview.
Justin Caldwell, vice president of Sotheby's books and
manuscripts department, said the archive, being sold by the
author's family, provides a window into key moments of
Faulkner's life, including the time he spent in Paris in the
1920s and later in Hollywood when he turned to screenwriting, as
well as insights into his novels.
Some of the items, which had been feared lost, were recently
found on the family's property in Virginia, according to
Sotheby's. An unpublished 12-page short story entitled "The
Trapper's Story," which was discovered on the property, is
expected to sell for $30,000 to $50,000.
Another item thought to have been lost, an original book of
poetry called "Vision in Spring," will also be included in the
sale. It was published in 1984 from a photocopy.
Caldwell said items relating to Faulkner are much rarer in
the auction market than letters and possessions of other
American authors such as Ernest Hemingway or F. Scott
Fitzgerald.
"Things just don't come up," he explained. "There is just
not that much out there. There are many more Hemingway letters
or Fitzgerald letters than there are Faulkner," he said.
"It is really unusual to see this much at once."
The auction will include 16 personal letters with drawings
and 10 signed postcards that Faulkner sent from Paris to his
family in which he describes his early impressions of the city.
They are expected to fetch up to $350,000.
Faulkner received the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur medal
in 1951. It will also go under the hammer with a pre-sale
estimated value of $35,000.
A Christmas present from Faulkner to his daughter Jill, 25
inscribed and signed volumes of his work bound in blue leather,
is expected to be another sought-after item.
All of the items in the sale will be on display at Sotheby's
in Paris in May before the New York sale.
