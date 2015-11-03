LONDON Nov 3 Handbags owned by late British
leader Margaret Thatcher, whose apocryphal use of the accessory
as a tactical weapon gave rise to the term "handbagging", are to
be auctioned off after a museum rejected them.
They are among 350 "historic and personal lots" - also
including clothes, signed copies of speeches, her wedding dress
and her red prime ministerial dispatch bag - that auctioneers
Christie's said on Tuesday would be offered at its London
showroom on Dec 15 and later online.
The sale presented a unique opportunity to buy items from
the estate of Britain's longest-serving 20th century prime
minister and the only woman so far to have held the office,
Christie's said, adding that value estimates ranged from 200 to
180,000 pounds ($300-$280,000).
It noted the term "handbagging" was coined in the 1980s with
reference to Thatcher's style in cabinet meetings, and defined
in the Oxford English Dictionary as an action by a woman to
"verbally attack or crush (a person or idea) ruthlessly and
forcefully".
The auction was announced after London's Victoria & Albert
Museum, Britain's main repository of historic articles of
clothing, said it did not deem the articles appropriate for its
collection.
($1 = 0.6487 pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; editing by John Stonestreet)