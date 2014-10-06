BERLIN Oct 6 Audi said on Monday
sales in China, the German luxury auto brand's largest market,
increased 13 percent in September on demand for sport-utility
vehicles.
Volkswagen's flagship premium division delivered 51,614
passenger cars and SUVs last month. Nine-month sales were up 16
percent to 415,704 models, fueled by the Q3 and Q5 SUV models.
Audi expects sales in China to climb to about 550,000 autos
this year, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said last week at the
Paris auto show, an increase by about 12 percent from last
year's 492,000.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins)