* Aims to match 2011 oper profit if economies don't slump
* Expects to increase auto sales, revenue
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, May 10 Volkswagen's luxury
unit Audi may reach its goal of selling 1.5 million cars per
year earlier than planned thanks to unbroken demand from China,
the United States and Russia.
The manufacturer, which so far expected to reach its target
in 2015, boosted four-month deliveries 11.7 percent to 471,300
cars and sport-utility vehicles.
"The way things look at the moment, we may be able to reach
this target earlier," Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the
annual shareholder meeting in Ingolstadt, Germany on Thursday.
Audi sold 1.3 million autos in 2011 and has pledged to
outsell the global car market again in 2012, which it expects to
expand by 4 percent.
Audi outsold luxury market leader Bayerische Motoren Werke
for the first time in more than a year in April. The
VW division is vying with Daimler's Mercedes-Benz,
which it surpassed last year, to grab the luxury sales lead by
the end of the decade.
Audi may match last year's record operating profit of 5.35
billion euros ($6.92 billion) this year if economies don't
slump, Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek said in a separate
speech on Thursday, reiterating comments made previously.
Stadler said Audi is targeting double-digit growth in auto
sales in China and the United States this year and expects
European deliveries to at least match year-ago levels despite
slowing economic growth in the home region.
Audi plans to increase the rollout of new models or updated
vehicles to 18 this year from 12 in 2011, the CEO said, helping
a goal to increase full-year deliveries and revenue.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)