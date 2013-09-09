FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said it had sold more than a million vehicles in the first eight months of the year, a 7.2 percent increase compared with the year-earlier period, driven by a 20 percent jump in volumes in China.

In August, sales rose 9.8 percent to 118,650 vehicles thanks to a 21.5 percent sales rise in the U.S., where demand for the A6 and A7 and clean diesel engines helped to drive sales.

Audi said it was on track for reaching its target of achieving 1.5 million deliveries by year end, thanks to double digit sales growth in North America and Asia-Pacific. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)