NECKARSULM, Germany May 22 Audi said on Friday its planned cooperation with China's web services provider Baidu aims to enhance connected-car offerings in the world's largest auto market.

Based on a partnership agreed in January, the two companies will jointly develop navigation map data, positioning algorithms and point-of-interest functions, Audi said in a statement published ahead of its annual shareholder meeting in Neckarsulm, Germany.

Audi and Baidu agreed a memorandum of understanding in January and will sign a contract on their partnership at the May 25-27 international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Shanghai.

Audi also said it will develop a China-specific LTE module with Huawei to deliver fast-data transmission. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)