BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in Dermatology and Corporate Communications leadership
NECKARSULM, Germany May 22 Audi said on Friday its planned cooperation with China's web services provider Baidu aims to enhance connected-car offerings in the world's largest auto market.
Based on a partnership agreed in January, the two companies will jointly develop navigation map data, positioning algorithms and point-of-interest functions, Audi said in a statement published ahead of its annual shareholder meeting in Neckarsulm, Germany.
Audi and Baidu agreed a memorandum of understanding in January and will sign a contract on their partnership at the May 25-27 international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Shanghai.
Audi also said it will develop a China-specific LTE module with Huawei to deliver fast-data transmission. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
NEW YORK, May 5 Paul Singer's hedge fund firm Elliott Management Corp raised more than $5 billion in about 24 hours this week, citing a major potential investment opportunity at a time when Singer said financial markets could face a disruption after being distorted by years of economic stimulus.